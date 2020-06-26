Itasca CC spring dean’s list

Sara  Artley of Walker was named to the spring semester dean’s list, with honors (3.25-3.49 GPA), at Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids.

UW-Stout graduation

Maizee Freeman of Walker graduated recently from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wis., with a bachelor’s degree in hotel, restaurant and tourism. UW-Stout is Wisconsin’s polytechnic university with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.

UW-River Falls dean’s list

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls announced that Kya Harding-Jornlin of Walker, was named to the spring semester dean’s list with a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Gustavus Adolphus dean’s list

Gustavus Adolphus College, Saint Peter, announced that Kristina Harder of Longville was named to the spring semester dean’s list with a 3.7 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Central Lakes College grads

Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its spring 2020 graduates who have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs. High honors students earned a 3.5-4.0 GPA and honors students earned  a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Backus: Emma Barchus, associate of arts, high honors; Anna Felthous, associate of arts, high honors; James Madigan, associate of arts, honors; Madison Schweikert, associate of applied science, natural resources technology; Chelsea Swiggart, associate of applied science, business management; Taylor Vredenburg, associate of arts.

Hackensack: Matthew McNamara, certificate, robotic human machine interface, advanced.

Longville: Parker Kline, associate of arts

Pine River: Louis Bueckers, associate of arts, honors; Kendra Geatz, associate of arts, high honors; Katey Hanson, associate of arts; Corey Israelson, associate of applied science, CNC technologies, high honors; Autumn Kordiak, Minnesota Transfer Curriculum; Cecelia Sechser, associate of arts, honors; Caleb Travis, associate of arts.

