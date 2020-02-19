Myers on Bethel honor roll
Meg Myers, a junior at Bethel University in St. Paul, has been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence for the fall 2019 semester.
Myers is the daughter of Kristian Meyers and Jill Remers from Remer.
The Dean’s list honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.
Benedictine College honor roll
MaryGrace Welte of Pine River was recently named to the Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, Dean’s list for the fall semester that ended Dec. 10.
Any full time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 or above are named to the Dean’s List.
Of the 1,935 full time undergraduate students on campus for 2019-2020 academic year, 125 made the President’s List and 730 made the Dean’s List.
