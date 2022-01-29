The University of Wisconsin-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, announces that Beth Flier of Pine River was named to the fall dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. She is a senior majoring in career tech ed and training.
MnState CTC fall graduates
Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena, announces its fall 2021 graduates: Pillager: Jill Quick, cosmetology; and Sara Ryappy, cosmetology.
UM-Crookston fall graduate
Tyler Wilcox of Pillager graduated this fall from the University of Minnesota-Crookston with a bachelor of science degree in natural resources.
UW-Eau Claire honors
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire annnounces the following local students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list honors:
Shelby Short, College of Arts and Sciences, Hackensack.
Rachel Pitt, College of Business, Walker.
UW-River Falls dean’s list
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls announced that the following area student was named to the fall Dean’s List with 3.5 GPA or higher:
Pillager: Grace Nagel, communication sciences and disorders major.
NDSU fall dean’s list
North Dakota State University, Fargo, has annonced its fall 2021 dean’s list that includes the following local students:
Anna Felthouse, Backus; Ariel Mohs, Cass Lake; Shelby Bray, Emma Deegan, Aubrey Ericksen, Jacob Radke and Edward Swanson, Hackensack; Birdie Alia, Annika Takkunen and Gabrielle Takkunen, Laporte; and Amelia Emery, Isabel Lundberg and Gretchen Strand, Walker.
St. Cloud State dean’s list
The following area students were named to the 2021 fall dean’s list at St. Cloud State University with a 3.75 or higher GPA:
Mitchell Hayen, Cass Lake; Jamie Smith, Pillager; Melissa Watson, Pillager; Jacqueline Karnis, Pine River; Ewan Newbold Pine River; and Katelyn Shriver, Walker.
UM-Duluth dean’s list
The following students were named to the 2021 fall dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a 3.5 or higher GPA:
Jennifer North, Pillager; Jonah Lawrence, Pine River; and Jensen Rice, Walker.
UW-Madison dean’s list
The following area students were named to the 2021 fall dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:
Josie Kiehn, Backus; Connor Link, Longville; and Sissel Anderson, Outing.
