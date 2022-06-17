Central Lakes spring honors

Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, annunces its 2022 spring semester honors list. President’s List: 3.75-4.0 GPA. Dean’s List 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Backus: President’s  List — Hannah Barchus, Claire Dahl, Alexander Newman, Ryan Tuchtenhagen, Anastasia Williams.  Dean’s List: Katherine Gravelle, Faith Hamsom.

Hackensack: President’s List — Rian Struss; and Dean’s List — Corbin Knapp.

Jenkins: President’s List — Ainsley Erickson; and Dean’s list, Camille Haman.

Longville: President’s List — Samantha Shephard

Outing: Dean’s List — Megan  Muller.

Pine River: President’s List — Tyler DeGrote, Emily Hanneken, Emily Holtti, Finnegan O’Dell, Nicole Smith, Irvin Tulenchik. Dean’s List — Kylie Bisted, Jackson Brennan, Wynn Cornelius, Tabitha Kibwaa, Brittany McHale, Brionna Mykkanen, Hunter Norman, Jacob Schnoor, Anna Sechser, Ramsey Tulenchik.

Remer: President’s List — Alynza Welk; Dean’s List — Tatum Peterson.

Swatara: President’s List — Paul Schafbuch; Dean’s List — Elijah Schafbuch.

UW-Madison honors list

The following local students weere named to the spring semester hoors lists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:

Josie Kiehn, Backus, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List

Connor Link, Longville, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor  List

Itasca CC dean’s list

Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids, announces the spring semester 2022 dean’s list.Alexa Kennedy of Walker was named to the Dean’s List with High Honors (GPA 3.5-3.99)

