Student News staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jun 17, 2022 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Central Lakes spring honorsCentral Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, annunces its 2022 spring semester honors list. President’s List: 3.75-4.0 GPA. Dean’s List 3.25-3.74 GPA.Backus: President’s List — Hannah Barchus, Claire Dahl, Alexander Newman, Ryan Tuchtenhagen, Anastasia Williams. Dean’s List: Katherine Gravelle, Faith Hamsom.Hackensack: President’s List — Rian Struss; and Dean’s List — Corbin Knapp.Jenkins: President’s List — Ainsley Erickson; and Dean’s list, Camille Haman.Longville: President’s List — Samantha ShephardOuting: Dean’s List — Megan Muller.Pine River: President’s List — Tyler DeGrote, Emily Hanneken, Emily Holtti, Finnegan O’Dell, Nicole Smith, Irvin Tulenchik. Dean’s List — Kylie Bisted, Jackson Brennan, Wynn Cornelius, Tabitha Kibwaa, Brittany McHale, Brionna Mykkanen, Hunter Norman, Jacob Schnoor, Anna Sechser, Ramsey Tulenchik.Remer: President’s List — Alynza Welk; Dean’s List — Tatum Peterson.Swatara: President’s List — Paul Schafbuch; Dean’s List — Elijah Schafbuch.UW-Madison honors listThe following local students weere named to the spring semester hoors lists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:Josie Kiehn, Backus, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s ListConnor Link, Longville, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor ListItasca CC dean’s listItasca Community College, Grand Rapids, announces the spring semester 2022 dean’s list.Alexa Kennedy of Walker was named to the Dean’s List with High Honors (GPA 3.5-3.99) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Student News Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Dean's List Semester University Education President Central Lakes College Student University Of Wisconsin-madison Grand Rapids Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Joanne ‘Joni’ Tidd E-bikes make trails accessible to all ages Walker Animal Hospital transitions to new ownership Kacey Howg Lisa Skalicky Latest e-Edition June 15, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.