UW-Eau Claire dean’s list
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has announced the spring 2021 Dean’s List, which includes the following area students:
Longville: Micah Link, College of Arts and Sciences
Walker: Edgar Ficke-Anderson, College of Arts and Sciences; Rachel Pitt, College of Business.
Central Lakes College grads
Central Lakes College, with campuses in Brainerd and Staples, announces its 2020-21 graduates who have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs. High honors students earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA, and honors students earned a 3.25-3.74 GPA.
Backus: Emma Cincoski, Associate of Arts, honors; Ali Gravelle, Associate of Arts, honors emphasis, honors; Rita Hamilton, Certificate, Essentials of Farm Business Management, high honors; Faith Hamson, Associate of Arts, honors; Rylie Hirschey, Associate of Arts, high honors.
Hackensack: Kallie DeSkeere, Associate of Arts; Katie Swanson, Associate of Arts, high honors.
Pine River: Laura Anderson, Associate of Science, nursing, honors; Tessily Gregory, Associate of Arts, high honors; Autumn Kordiak, Associate of Arts; Jaden Lindner, Associate of Science, nursing, honors; Hallie Milham, Associate of Arts, high honors; Hanna Milham, Associate of Arts, high honors; Amy Moder, Associate of Science, nursing, high honors; Ewan Newbold, Associate of Arts, honors; Rylee Norman, Associate of Arts; Mariah Oaks, Associate of Applied Science, graphic design, honors; Nolan Olivier, Associate of Arts, honors; Benjamin Sabas, Associate of Applied Science, criminal justice, high honors, and Certificate, law enforcement skills, high honors; Benjamin Sundlie, Associate of Arts; Avery Trout, Associae of Arts; Neli Volz, Associate of Arts, honors.
Swatara: Paul Schafbuch, Associate of Applied Science, business management, high honors, and Certificate, business entrepreneurship, high honors.
Walker: Francesca Stewart, Associate of Arts, high honors.
Saint Mary’s U graduate
Konrad Bueckers, son of John and Jessie Bueckers, Pine River, received his bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minn., in May 2021.
CLC spring honors lists
Central Lakes College, with campuses in Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 spring semester honors lists. The President’s List includes students who earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. The Dean’s List includes students who earned a 3.25-3.74 GPA.
Backus: President’s List — Morgan Dabill, Claire Dahl, Alyssa Gravelle, Katherine Gravelle, Rylie Hirschey, Paige Linn. Dean’s List — Emma Cincoski, Faith Hamson
Hackensack: President’s List — Katherine Swanson and Richard Zwack
Longville: Dean’s List — Samantha Shepard
Outing: Dean’s List — Megan Muller, Taylor Paulsen
Pine River: President’s List — Olivia Adkins, Tyler DeGrote, Emily Hanneken, Hanna Milham, Meranda Swenson, Ethan Tulenchik. Dean’s List — Kylie Bisted, Jackson Brennan, Annabelle Knapp, Maxx Laxen, Kyosuke Marcum, Hallie Milkam, Rylee Norman, Nolan Olivier, Ashley Parks, Anna Sechser, Sage Villnow, Malachi Wipper
Remer: President’s List — Kayleigh Horn, Alynza Welk
Swatara: President’s List — Paul Schafbuch
Walker: President’s List — Francesca Stewart
UW-Stout graduate
Jessica Rindal, Pine River, graduated in May from University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomonie, with a EDS degree in school psychology.
NDSU announces graduates
The following local students graduated recently from North Dakota State University in Fargo:
Hackensack: Grayson Nordin, BS, natural resources management
Laporte: Lacey Yepma, BS, computer science
Walker: Matthew Koring, BSME, mechanical engineering
