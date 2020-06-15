M State-CTC spring honors

Minnesota State Community and Technical Coillege  has named the following area students to  the spring President’s  List (4.0 GPA) and Dean’s List (3.5-3.99 GPA) .

Backus, Anna Downie, President’s List.

Cass Lake, Darren Springer, Dean’s List.

Hackensack, Angela Johnson and Abram Regier, President’s List.

Longville, Joseph Pinski, Dean’s List.

Pine River, Keara Sawyer, President’s List; Crystal Hutchins,  Aaron Schrupp and Zackery Tulenchik, Dean’s List.

Walker, Tiger Johnson, President’s List; Colton Jacob, Dean’s List.

CLC spring honors list

Central Lakes College, with campuses in Brainerd and Staples, has announced its spring semester honors list. The President’s List includes students with a 3.75-4.0 GPA and the Dean’s List includes students with a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Backus, President’s List: Emma Barchus, Nathan Blum, Anna Felthous, Rylie Hirschey, Sidney Lodge. Dean’s List: Stella Canales, Emma Cincoski, Alyssa Gravelle, Faith Hamson, Braden Holmes, Madison Schweikert

Hackensack, President’s List: Katherine Swanson

Pine River, President’s List: Olivia Adkins, Michael Cincoski, Kendra Geatz, Ethan Hunt, Halle Milham, Hanna Milham, Ewan Newbold, Mariah Oaks, Benjamin Sabas, Cecelia Sechser, Megan Tschida, John Welte. Dean’s List: Molly Adkins, Louis Bueckers, Patrick Corbin, Jordan Cunningham, Zoe DeSanto, David Erickson, Ryan Erickson, Whitney Fink, Amber Grigsby, Nolan Olivier, Hailee Swenson, Anthony Taray, Malachai Wipper.

Swatara, President’s List: Paul Schafbuch

Walker, President’s List: Francesca Stewart. Dean’s List, Elijah Spitzack.

UM-Crookston graduates

The University of Minnesota-Crookston announced its list of spring graduates, which includes the following area students:

Boy River: Holie Ann Peterson, Bachelor of Science, natural resources, with distinction.

Hackensack: Megan E. Doughty, Bachelor of Science, equine science.

Saint Mary’s dean’s list

Jacob Tschida of Pine River was named to the second semester dean’s list at St. Mary’s University, Winona, with a GPA of 3.6 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments