UM-Duluth spring dean’s list

The Universty of Minesota-Duluth has named the following area students to the spring dean’s list  with a GPA of 3.5 or higher:

Cass Lake: Julianna M. Fernandez, senior, biology

Hackensack: Emma Young, senior, civil engineering

Pine River: Brianna Blanchard, senior, teaching comm. arts/literature;  Deja Caswell-Moriarty, sophomore, pre-business; Jonah Lawrence, junior, graphic design

Remer: Jacklyn Robinson, freshman, biology; Eryn Slagle, senior, psychology; Annalise Troyna, junior, environmental outdoor education

Walker: Jensen Rice, sophomore, pre-civil engineering; Sarah Scott, senior, interdisciplinary study; Jolee Stewart, senior, mechanical engineering; Caleb Strandlie, senior, civil engineering; Jacob Wolfe, senior, chemical engineering

Concordia-Moorhead honors

The following area students have been named to the dean’s honor list at Concordia College, Moorhead, with a 3.7 or higher GPA:

Laporte: Jackson Booth, Rebecca Clyde, Rebecca Twait.

UW-Eau Claire Dean’s List

The following area students have been named to the dean’s honor list at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Walker: Edgar Ficke-Anderson, Arts and Sciences

Longville: Micah Link, Arts and Sciences.

Hackensack: Shelby Short, Arts and Sciences.

Local grad from St. Mary’s U

Jacob Tschida, son of Joseph and Tracy Tschida of Pine River, received his bachelor of arts degree from Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minn.

MSU-Mankato dean’s list

Minnesota State University Mankato annouonced that the following local students were named to the spring semester dean’s honor list with a 3.5-3.99 GPA:

James Schwartz, Backus, and Joshua Schuck, Pine River.

UW-River Falls graduation

Michael Russell of Backus, graduated in May from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.

