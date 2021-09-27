BSU awards degrees
The following area students graduated from Bemidji State University during the 2020-21 school year:
Backus: Abigail Rister, AA, liberal education; Megan Saley, BS, environmental studies
Cass Lake: Alexa Brunelle, BS, nursing; Colin Eagle, BS, indigenous sustainabilitiy studies; Nicole Fairbanks, BS, social work; Ciara Fineday, BS, biology, BS, medical laboratory science; Robert Jaspers, BS, business administration; Michelle Marion, BS business administration; Joseph Schmidt, BS, elementary education; Jon Schneider, BS, design; Austin Schaffer, BS, business administration.
Federal Dam: Kim Dickson, BA, indigenous studies.
Hackensack: Becca Nelson, BS, design.
Pine River: Courtni Peterson, BS, psychology.
Remer: Carissa Decko, BS, nursing; Kayci Zorman, BS, elementary education
Walker: Amy Haas, BS, individualized studies; Hannah Kimball, BS social work; Brittni McWaters, BS, social work; Eliju Ringle, BS, business administration; Alina Taylor, BA biology, BS, aquatic biology; Kevin Voeller, MA, education; Karen Zierden, BS, criminal justice.
Northwest Tech local grads
The following local students have earned degrees from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji:
Cass Lake: Marcus Fowler, diploma in residential plumbing/HVAC, spring 2021; Bethany Quaderer, associate of science, nursing, spring 2021; Krista Werstlein, associate of applied science, medical coding, summer 2020.
Walker: Lauren Foster, associate of science, nursing, spring 2021; Vanessa Phillips, diploma in dental assisting, summer 2020; Brandy Wessels, associate of science, nursing, spring 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.