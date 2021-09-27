BSU awards degrees

The following area students graduated from Bemidji State University during the 2020-21 school year:

Backus: Abigail Rister, AA, liberal education; Megan Saley, BS, environmental studies

Cass Lake: Alexa Brunelle, BS, nursing; Colin Eagle, BS, indigenous sustainabilitiy studies; Nicole Fairbanks, BS, social work; Ciara Fineday, BS, biology, BS, medical laboratory science;  Robert Jaspers, BS, business administration; Michelle Marion, BS business administration; Joseph Schmidt, BS, elementary education; Jon Schneider, BS, design; Austin Schaffer, BS, business administration.

Federal Dam: Kim Dickson, BA, indigenous studies.

Hackensack: Becca Nelson, BS, design.

Pine River: Courtni Peterson, BS, psychology.

Remer: Carissa Decko, BS, nursing; Kayci Zorman, BS, elementary education

Walker: Amy Haas, BS, individualized studies; Hannah Kimball, BS social work; Brittni McWaters, BS, social work; Eliju Ringle, BS, business administration; Alina Taylor, BA biology, BS, aquatic biology; Kevin Voeller, MA, education; Karen Zierden, BS, criminal justice.

Northwest Tech local grads

The following local students have earned  degrees from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji:

Cass Lake: Marcus Fowler, diploma in residential plumbing/HVAC, spring 2021; Bethany Quaderer, associate of science, nursing, spring 2021; Krista Werstlein, associate of applied science, medical coding, summer 2020.

Walker: Lauren Foster, associate of science, nursing, spring 2021; Vanessa Phillips, diploma in dental assisting, summer 2020; Brandy Wessels, associate of science, nursing, spring 2021.

