UW-Stout fall dean’s list
Maizee Freeman of Walker has been named to the fall semester 2019 dean’s list (3.5 GPA or above) at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomonie, Wis. Freeman is a senior majoring in hotel, restaurant and tourism management.
St. Mary’s dean’s list
Konrad Bueckers, son of John and Jessie Bueckers, Pine River, Minn. was named to the first semester, 2019 dean’s list at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. The list includes 355 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.
SD School of Mines dean’s list
The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City, S.D., has released its fall dean’s list. Jacob Pitt of Walker was named to the dean’s list with a 3.5 or higher GPA.
St. Cloud State fall dean’s list
Joseph Merritt of Backus has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Cloud State University, with a 3.75 or higher GPA. Merrit is majoring in computer science in the College of Science and Engineering.
UW-Stout graduation
Jonah Lelwica graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomonie, Wis. in December 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.