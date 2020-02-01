UW-Stout fall dean’s list

Maizee Freeman of Walker has been named to the fall semester 2019 dean’s list (3.5 GPA or above) at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomonie, Wis. Freeman is a senior majoring in hotel, restaurant and tourism management.

St. Mary’s dean’s list

Konrad Bueckers, son of John and Jessie Bueckers, Pine River, Minn. was named to the first semester, 2019 dean’s list at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. The list includes 355 undergraduate students who earned a grade point average of 3.60 or better on a 4.0 scale.

SD School of Mines dean’s list

The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City, S.D., has released its fall dean’s list. Jacob Pitt of Walker was named to the dean’s list with a 3.5 or higher GPA.

St. Cloud State fall dean’s list

Joseph Merritt of Backus has been named to the fall semester dean’s list at St. Cloud State University, with a 3.75 or higher GPA. Merrit is majoring in computer science in the College of Science and Engineering.

UW-Stout graduation

Jonah Lelwica graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomonie, Wis. in December 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments