BSU Student Senate members
Two local students are participating in Student Senate at Bemidji State University during the 2020-21 school year. They are Parker Kline of Longville, junior, creative and professional writing and design; and Caleb Travis of Pine River, junior, social studies education.
UW-Superior fall dean’s list
The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Nicholas Ackerman of Pine River to the fall 2020 semester Dean’s List with a GPA of 3.50 or above on a 4.0 scale.
Bob Jones Univ. honors list
Katie Nelson of Cass Lake, a freshman nursing major at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C., has been named to the fall 2020 President’s list with a GPA of 3.75 or higher.
CLC fall semester honors list
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, announces its fall semester honors list. President’s List honors are students with a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Dean’s List honors are students with a 3.25-3.74 GPA.
Backus: President’s List, Faith Hamson, Paige Linn and Finnegan O’Dell. Dean’s List, Megan Moore, Ty Nelson.
Hackensack: President’s List, Katherine Swanson and Richard Zwack.
Jenkins: President’s List, Elizabeth Flier.
Longville: President’s List, Grace Ann Schaffbuch and Samantha Shepard.
Outing: Dean’s List, Taylor Paulsen.
Pine River: President’s List, Michael Cincoski, Tyler DeGrote, Tessily Gregory, Ewan Newbold, Mariah Oaks, Ethan Tulenchik. Dean’s List, Kylie Bisted, Jackson Brennan, Sarah Burns, Anna Sechser.
Swatara: President’s List, Paul Schaffbuch
Walker: President’s List, Francesca Stewart. Dean’s List, Ram Weidenborner.
M State fall semester honors
Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena has announced its fall academic honors lists. President’s List honors, 4.0 GPA. Dean’s List honors, 3.5-3.99 GPA. M State serves students with liberal arts and career programs online and at its campuses.
Backus: President’s List, Anthony Brunhuber
Hackensack: President’s List, Angela Johnson
Longville: Dean’s List, Joseph Pinski and Tanner Rivard.
Walker: Dean’s List, Colton Jacob.
Alex Tech fall dean’s list
Alexandria Technical and Community College announced that Keenan Dahl, Backus, was named to the Dean’s List with a GPA of 3.5 or higher for the fall 2020 semester.
