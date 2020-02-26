St. Cloud State fall graduation
St. Cloud State University graduated more than 710 students during fall semester commencement ceremonies held Dec. 20, 2019. Among them was Carlee Staples, Pine River, who graduated with a bachelor of science degree in social work.
U of M-TC Dean’s List
The following local students have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities with a 3.66 or higher GPA:
Joshua Sweeney, Backus, senior, College of Liberal Arts.
Dakota Hall, Walker, senior, College of Liberal Arts.
