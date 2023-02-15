Student News staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Feb 15, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save UND fall dean’s listThe University of North Dakota at Grand Forks has announced that Megan Severson and Brittney Wolter, both of Remer, were named to the President’s Roll of Honor with a 3.80 or higher GPA.UND also announced that Andrew Palmer of Walker was named fall 2022 semester Dean’s List with a grade point average in the top 15 percent of those enrolled.Central Lakes fall honorsCentral Lakes College has announced its fall honors lists. The President’s List includes students who earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. The Dean’s List includes students who earned a 3.25-3.74 GPA.President’s List:Backus: Hannah Barchus, Alura Dahl, Emma Gearns, Maegan Irish, Anneka Lindquist, Alexander Newman, Averie Sawyer, Sadie Soukup and Brandi Wallace.Hackensack: Corbin Knapp, Madelyn Knapp and Rian Struss.Outing: Ellie Mitchell.Pequot Lakes: Kira JustinPillager: Alison CoventryDean’s List:Backus: Rebecca Kay Hamson, Ryan Tuchtenhagen and Raina VredenburgCass Lake: Tayden HaugenPillager: Audrey BockMnState Mankato fall honorsMinnesota State University, Mankato announces its fall semester 2022 Dean’s List honors.Abbie VanDien of Hackensack was named to the HIgh Honor List (4.0 GPA), and Dane Sepin of Boy River was named to the Honor List (3.5-3.99 GPA). Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student News Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Education University Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Jesse Stanley Eckman Pequot Lakes snowmobile crash results in fatality Gary Jacobson MnDOT announces winners of 2023 ‘Name a Snowplow’ contest Snowmobile crashes results in one death, serious injuries to two others in Cass County Latest e-Edition Feb. 15, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
