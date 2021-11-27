CLC fall scholarships
Central Lakes College Foundation announce the distribution of $167,846 for Fall 2021 scholarships to local students.
Laporte: Joshua Schueller received a scholarship from the Myrtle and Ray Little Scholarship Fund.
Longville: Grace Anna Schafbuch received a scholarship from the Jean Porwoll Fund.
Pine River: Jackson Brennan, Ian Newbold, Amber Grigsby, Jared Adkins, Heidi Haff, Amber Flowers, and Kalli King received scholarships respectively from the following funds: Crow Wing Power and Light Scholarship Fund, Staples Student Senate Scholarship Fund, Reese/Webb Family Scholarship Fund, Staples General Endowment Scholarship Fund, Brainerd Fire Department Relief Association Fund, E. Terry Skone Scholarship Fund, Charles Burton Memorial Fund, and Stephen Amy Scholarship.
Swatara: Paul Schafbuch received a scholarship from the Pat and Dee Sprenger Scholarship Fund.
Walker: Kate Rogers received a scholarship from the Brainerd Jaycees Scholarship.
