Ellie Hansen graduated summa cum laude from Columbia University in May 2022 with a B.A. in Psychology. She earned an Innovation and Enhancement Award and was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Ellie is the daughter of Bill and Laura Hansen and a 2018 graduate of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School.
Lehigh U spring dean’s list
Rebecca Lloyd of Laporte was named to the spring 2022 semester Dean’s List at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Penn., with a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
NDSU spring dean’s list
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D., has named the following area students to its spring 2022 dean’s list with a 3.5 or higher GPA:
Backus: Anna Felthouse, finance major.
Hackensack: Shelby Bray, animal science; Taylor Nordin, natural resources management; and Edward Swanson, computer engineering.
Laporte: Birdie Alia, medical laboratory science; Hayley Hackbarth, political science; Molly Massar, psychology; and Annika Takkunen, nursing.
Walker: Amelia Swanson, geology.
MSU-Moorhead dean’s list
Minnesota State University Moorhead has announced its spring semester dean’s list for students who have maintained a 3.25 or higher GPA:
Erin Tooker, Akeley, elementary inclusive education major
Francesca Stewart, Walker, health and medical sciences, pre-medicine major.
