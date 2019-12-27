MSU-Mankato fall graduates

Minnesota State University, Mankato, has issued a corrected list of fall graduates.

The following area students are on the corrected list;

Cass Lake: Nicholas Erickson, BSE, integrated engineering.

Hackensack: Katie Rubitschung, MS, biology; and Cody Smieja, MS, rehabilitation counseling.

Remer: Kaitlyn Motschenbacher, BS, RN baccalaureate completion.

