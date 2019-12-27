MSU-Mankato fall graduates
Minnesota State University, Mankato, has issued a corrected list of fall graduates.
The following area students are on the corrected list;
Cass Lake: Nicholas Erickson, BSE, integrated engineering.
Hackensack: Katie Rubitschung, MS, biology; and Cody Smieja, MS, rehabilitation counseling.
Remer: Kaitlyn Motschenbacher, BS, RN baccalaureate completion.
