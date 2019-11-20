Area students on dean’s list
Two area student were named to the dean’s list for spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:
Connor Link, Longville, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.
Sissel Anderson, Outing, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.
