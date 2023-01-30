UM-Duluth fall dean’s list
The University of Minnesota Duluth has announced its fall semester dean’s list for students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Pillager: Samantha Bennett, junior, commun, arts/literature; Cayden Kieffman, freshman, pre-psychology; Keelie Shafer, junior, chemical engineering.
Walker: Brianna Raddatz, senior, public health; Cody Sagen, senior, Exercise rehab science.
UW-Stout fall dean’s list
The University of Wisconsin-Stout, Wisconsin’s polytechnic university, has announced its fall 2022 semester dean’s list for students with a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Walker: Gabby Cairns, freshman, pre-mechanical engineering.
U-Jamestown fall dean’s list
The University of Jamestown, Jamestown, N.D., announces that Allyson Sea of Walker has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
UW-Eau Claire dean’s list
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, has announced its fall 2022 semester dean’s list for students with a 3.7 GPA or higher.
Walker: Rachel Pitt, College of Business
NDSU fall dean’s list
North Dakota State University, Fargo, announces that the following local students have been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list with a 3.5 GPA or higher:
Backus: Anna Felthouse, finance
Hackensack: Taylor Nordin, natural resources management; Edward Swanson, computer engineering
Laporte: Hayley Hackbarth, political science; Adeline Kelly, supply chain management; Molly Massar, psychology; Annika Takkunen, nursing
Walker: Hannah Morris, social science education; Amelia Swanson, geology
LeTourneau U honors list
LeTourneau University, Longview, Texas, a Christian polytechnic university, announces that Carissa Peterson of Pillager was named to the fall 2022 President’s List with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Carissa is studying aeronautical science.
