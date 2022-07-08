Central Lakes 2021-22 grads

Central Lakes college with campuses in Brainerd and Staples, announces its 2021-22 graduates.

Students completed degree, diploma or certificate programs: degrees: AS, AA, AAS. High Honors (HH) 3.75-4.0 GPA. Honors H) 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Backus: Samantha Barg, AS, nursing; Claire Dahl, AA, HH; Kate Gravelle, AA, HH; Anastasia Williams, certificate,  EMR Technician, HH.

Hackensack: Tanner Stanko, AAS, Computer Information Technology

Longville: Samantha Shepard, AA, HH; and Certificate, H, HH.

Pillager: Kacey Anderson, AAS, Criminal Justice, H; Certificate, law enforcement skills, H; Ava Barrett, AA, HH; Tate Fitch, AAS, computer network admin; Duane Franzen, AA; Jaydon Friedel, AA, H; Marla Hardy, AAS, horticulture, and certificate, sustainable local food; Alexis House, AS, nursing; Madalynn Jansen, AA, HH; Alec Jensen, AAS, CNC technologies; AAS, robotics/automated systems technology; certificate, robotic human machine interface advanced; Lane Jensen, AAS, CNC technologies, HH; Samantha Macheel, AA; Corey Pearson, AA, H; Margaret Schmit, AAS, accountant, H; Tatum Scull, AA, HH; Camryn Sullivan, AA; Amelia Williams, AA, psychology transfer pathway; Evelyn Williams, AA, HH; Kylie Woidyla, AA.

Pine River: Molly Adkins, AA; Cairyn Andrys, AAS, automotive tech; Jackson Brennan, diploma of occupational proficiency, heavy equipment operation and maintenance, H; Robert Bueckers, AA; Felicia Campbell, AA; Wynn Cornelius, AA, Natural Resource Technology and certificate, Natural Resources Conservation Services; Lydia Crawford, AA; Tyler DeGrote, AAS, marine and powersports technology; Ainsley Erickson, AA, H; Amber Grigsby, AAS, business management; Emily Hanneken, AA, HH; Brittany McHale, diploma of occupational proficiency, practical nursing, H; Finnegan O’Dell, AA, H; Anna Sechyser, AA, H.

Remer: Kayleigh Horn, AA, HH; and Alynza Welk, AA, HH.

Swatara: Shawn Stawarski, diploma of occupational proficiency, heavy equipment operation and maintenance.

Walker: Ram Weidenborner, diploma of occupational proficiency, marine and powersport technology.

UW-River Falls grads

The University of Wisconsin-River Falls announces the following local graduates:

Grace Nagel, Pillager, bachelor of science, communication sciences and disorders, summa cum laude; and Josie Robinson, Remer, bachelor of science, biology.

UW-Stout grads

The University of Wisconsin-Stout announces the following local graduate:

Beth Flier, Pine River, bachelor of science, technical education and training.

