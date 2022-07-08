Central Lakes 2021-22 grads
Central Lakes college with campuses in Brainerd and Staples, announces its 2021-22 graduates.
Students completed degree, diploma or certificate programs: degrees: AS, AA, AAS. High Honors (HH) 3.75-4.0 GPA. Honors H) 3.25-3.74 GPA.
Backus: Samantha Barg, AS, nursing; Claire Dahl, AA, HH; Kate Gravelle, AA, HH; Anastasia Williams, certificate, EMR Technician, HH.
Hackensack: Tanner Stanko, AAS, Computer Information Technology
Longville: Samantha Shepard, AA, HH; and Certificate, H, HH.
Pillager: Kacey Anderson, AAS, Criminal Justice, H; Certificate, law enforcement skills, H; Ava Barrett, AA, HH; Tate Fitch, AAS, computer network admin; Duane Franzen, AA; Jaydon Friedel, AA, H; Marla Hardy, AAS, horticulture, and certificate, sustainable local food; Alexis House, AS, nursing; Madalynn Jansen, AA, HH; Alec Jensen, AAS, CNC technologies; AAS, robotics/automated systems technology; certificate, robotic human machine interface advanced; Lane Jensen, AAS, CNC technologies, HH; Samantha Macheel, AA; Corey Pearson, AA, H; Margaret Schmit, AAS, accountant, H; Tatum Scull, AA, HH; Camryn Sullivan, AA; Amelia Williams, AA, psychology transfer pathway; Evelyn Williams, AA, HH; Kylie Woidyla, AA.
Pine River: Molly Adkins, AA; Cairyn Andrys, AAS, automotive tech; Jackson Brennan, diploma of occupational proficiency, heavy equipment operation and maintenance, H; Robert Bueckers, AA; Felicia Campbell, AA; Wynn Cornelius, AA, Natural Resource Technology and certificate, Natural Resources Conservation Services; Lydia Crawford, AA; Tyler DeGrote, AAS, marine and powersports technology; Ainsley Erickson, AA, H; Amber Grigsby, AAS, business management; Emily Hanneken, AA, HH; Brittany McHale, diploma of occupational proficiency, practical nursing, H; Finnegan O’Dell, AA, H; Anna Sechyser, AA, H.
Remer: Kayleigh Horn, AA, HH; and Alynza Welk, AA, HH.
Swatara: Shawn Stawarski, diploma of occupational proficiency, heavy equipment operation and maintenance.
Walker: Ram Weidenborner, diploma of occupational proficiency, marine and powersport technology.
UW-River Falls grads
The University of Wisconsin-River Falls announces the following local graduates:
Grace Nagel, Pillager, bachelor of science, communication sciences and disorders, summa cum laude; and Josie Robinson, Remer, bachelor of science, biology.
UW-Stout grads
The University of Wisconsin-Stout announces the following local graduate:
Beth Flier, Pine River, bachelor of science, technical education and training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.