The University of Minnesota-Rochester has announced at Phillip Niesen of Swatara was named to the fall semester Chancellor’s List. Students must have earned a 3.666 GPA or higher with a minimum of 12 credits completed.
UM-Twin Cities Dean’s List
The following area students have been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus:
Pillager — Shaylyn Johnson, junior, College of Education/Human Development. Hailey Turner-Hubbard, Junior, College of Biological Sciences.
BSU fall honors lists
Bemidji State University announces that the following local students earned President’s List honors (4.0 GPA) or Dean’s List honors (3.5-3.99 GPA) during the fall 2021 semester.
President’s List
Cass Lake: Emma Huberty, Jordan Hunsberger, Johanna Westlund.
Pillager: Elise Jensen
Remer: Taylor Tschida
Walker: Paige Hildebrandt.
Dean’s List
Bena: Mariah O’Brien
Cass Lake: Michael Bunker, Rebecca Colgan, Anthony Dubois, Corrina Kingbird, Lacey Lahr, April Larson, Wyatt Walton
Federal Dam: Logan Monroe
Hackensack: Baylor Short
Outing: Taylor Paulsen
Plllager: Marilyn Ellis, Victoria Whiddon
Pine River: Ryan Erickson, Caleb Travis, Anna Wetrosky
Walker: Zackary Evans, Kristina Kelley
St. Kate’s dean’s list
Katie Benjamin, a graduate of Walker Hackensack Akeley High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.
The undergraduate student is a senior at St. Kate’s majoring in elementary education and is the child of Kyle and Nancy Benjamin of Walker.
The St. Catherine University dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.667 or higher.
