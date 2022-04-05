UM-Rochester  honors

The University of Minnesota-Rochester has announced at Phillip Niesen of Swatara was named to the fall semester Chancellor’s List. Students must have earned a 3.666 GPA or higher with a minimum of 12 credits completed.

UM-Twin Cities Dean’s List

The following area students have been named to the 2021 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities campus:

Pillager — Shaylyn Johnson, junior, College of Education/Human Development. Hailey Turner-Hubbard, Junior, College of Biological Sciences.

BSU fall honors lists

Bemidji State University announces that the following local students earned President’s List honors (4.0 GPA) or Dean’s List honors (3.5-3.99 GPA) during the fall 2021 semester.

President’s List

Cass Lake: Emma  Huberty, Jordan Hunsberger, Johanna Westlund.

Pillager: Elise Jensen

Remer: Taylor Tschida

Walker: Paige Hildebrandt.

Dean’s List

Bena: Mariah O’Brien

Cass Lake: Michael Bunker, Rebecca Colgan, Anthony Dubois, Corrina Kingbird, Lacey Lahr, April Larson, Wyatt Walton

Federal Dam: Logan Monroe

Hackensack: Baylor Short

Outing: Taylor Paulsen

Plllager: Marilyn Ellis, Victoria Whiddon

Pine River: Ryan Erickson, Caleb Travis, Anna Wetrosky

Walker: Zackary Evans, Kristina Kelley

St. Kate’s dean’s list

Katie Benjamin, a graduate of Walker Hackensack Akeley High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

The undergraduate student is a senior at St. Kate’s majoring in elementary education and is the child of Kyle and Nancy Benjamin of Walker.

The St. Catherine University dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.667 or higher.

