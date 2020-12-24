Minn. State CTC graduates

The following area students are among the 264 fall semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena:

Pillager: Robert King, web design — certificate; and Bobbi Loucks, cosmetology — diploma.

Northland College dean’s list

Bailey Wynn of Backus, a senior at Northland College, Ashland, Wis., was named to the fall semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

MSU-Mankato awards degrees

Minnesota State University, Mankato, awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees Dec. 12 at the end of the fall 2020 semester.

They included local students James Rutherford, Backus, BS, aviation, cum laude; and Grant Seiffert, Remer, BS, Communication Studies.

Local student at BSU

Parker Kline of Longville is a member of Bemidji State University’s Black Student Union. He is a junior majoring in design and is one of nearly 40 Black Student Union club members.

