BSU Mock Trade Show

Bemidji State University students held a mock trade show April 20 where they pitched original product ideas to local entrepreneurs and community members.

Students from the area presented a variety of projects with a team of peers. The event was held at The Launch Pad, Bemidji’s entrepreneurial support center.

Brody Butcher, a junior business administration major from Walker, presented his project — Vator, a built-in automatic car jack.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments