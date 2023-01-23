Student News staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Jan 23, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MSU-Moorhead fall honorsMinnesota State University-Moorhead announces its fall semester 2022 academic honors list.Katie Sagen, a Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School graduate studying psychology, was named to the dean’s list with a 3.25 or higher GPA.CSC fall dean’s listThe College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, announces that Emma Mischke of Laporte was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list with 3.75 or higher GP. Emma is majoring in social work.Lehigh U fall dean’s listLehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., announces that Rebecca Lloyd of Laporte was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list with a 3.6 or higher GPA.Maricopa CC honors listMaricopa Community College, Mesa, Ariz., has announced its fall 2022 semester honors list.Alayna Pinski of Longville, a sophomore at Maricopa, was named to the President’s Honor List with a 3.765 GPA or higher. She is the daughter of Amy Riffle and Jason Pinski, both of Longville. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student News Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Dean's List Fall Semester Education University Gpa Alayna Pinski List Katie Sagen Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Great Gift Card Giveaway winners Ralph Jankovich Adam Bright Lake Shore snowmobile crash results in serious injury Cass County Sheriff's Report Latest e-Edition Jan. 18, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
