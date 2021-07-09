CLC spring honors lists

Central Lakes  College, with campuses in Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 spring semester honors lists. The President’s List includes students who earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. The Dean’s List includes students who earned a 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Backus: President’s List — Morgan Dabill, Claire Dahl, Alyssa Gravelle, Katherine Gravelle, Rylie Hirschey, Paige Linn. Dean’s  List — Emma Cincoski,  Faith Hamson

Hackensack: President’s List — Katherine Swanson and Richard Zwack

Longville: Dean’s List — Samantha Shepard

Outing: Dean’s List — Megan Muller, Taylor Paulsen

Pine River: President’s List — Olivia Adkins, Tyler DeGrote, Emily Hanneken, Hanna Milham, Meranda Swenson, Ethan Tulenchik. Dean’s List — Kylie Bisted, Jackson Brennan, Annabelle Knapp, Maxx Laxen, Kyosuke Marcum,  Hallie Milkam, Rylee Norman, Nolan Olivier, Ashley Parks, Anna Sechser, Sage Villnow, Malachi Wipper

Remer: President’s List — Kayleigh Horn, Alynza Welk

Swatara: President’s List — Paul Schafbuch

Walker: President’s List — Francesca Stewart

UND spring honors

The University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, announces the following area students have made Dean’s List Honors (top 15 percent of enrollment): Sierra Monroe, Akeley; Emily Ward, Cass Lake; Wyatt Fink, Pine River; Joshua Lelwica, Pine River.

UND spring commencement

The University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, announces the following area students graduated at spring commencement:

Sierra Monroe, Akeley, bachelor of science degree; Calvin Andrews, Walker, bachelor of general studies degree.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments