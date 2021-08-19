UM-Duluth spring dean’s list
The following local students were named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a 3.5 or higher GPA:
Backus: Ashley Nordlund, senior, mathematics; Hannah Nordlund, junior, French studies
Hackensack: Samuel Motzko, junior, mechanical engineering
Pine River: Brianna Blanchard, senior, teaching communication arts/literature
Walker: Brianna Raddatz, sophomore, biology
Jensen Rice, junior, pre-civil engineering
Caleb Strandlie, senior, civil engineering
St. Scholastica graduation
The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, announces its spring 2021 graduates, including the following area students:
Laporte: Evan Sconce
Remer: Heidi Tenner
NDSU spring graduation
North Dakota State University, Fargo, announces the following area students graduated at spring 2021 commencement:
Hackensack: Grayson Nordin, BS, natural resource management.
Laporte: Lacey Yepma, BS with honors, computer science
Walker: Matthew Koring, BS with honors, mechanical engineering
NDSU spring dean’s list
The following area students were named to the North Dakota State University (Fargo) spring dean’s list with a 3.5 GPA or higher:
Backus: Anna Felthouse, finance
Hackensack: Aubrey Ericksen, animal science; Grayson Nordin, natural resource management; Jacob Radke, finance; Edward Swanson, computer engineering
Laporte: Birdie Alia, medical laboratory science; Annika Takkunen, nursing; Gabrielle Takkunen, nursing
Walker: Amelia Emery, geology; Matthew Koring, mechanical engineering.
