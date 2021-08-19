UM-Duluth spring dean’s list

The following local students were named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Duluth with a 3.5 or higher GPA:

Backus: Ashley Nordlund, senior, mathematics; Hannah Nordlund, junior, French studies

Hackensack: Samuel Motzko, junior, mechanical engineering

Pine River: Brianna Blanchard, senior, teaching communication arts/literature

Walker: Brianna Raddatz, sophomore, biology

Jensen Rice, junior, pre-civil engineering

Caleb Strandlie, senior, civil engineering

St. Scholastica graduation

The College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, announces its spring 2021 graduates, including the following area students:

Laporte: Evan Sconce

Remer: Heidi Tenner

NDSU spring graduation

North Dakota State University, Fargo, announces the following area students graduated at spring 2021 commencement:

Hackensack: Grayson Nordin, BS, natural resource management.

Laporte: Lacey Yepma, BS with honors, computer science

Walker: Matthew Koring, BS with honors, mechanical engineering

NDSU spring dean’s list

The following area students were named to the North Dakota State University (Fargo) spring dean’s list with a 3.5 GPA or higher:

Backus: Anna Felthouse, finance

Hackensack: Aubrey Ericksen, animal science; Grayson Nordin, natural resource management; Jacob Radke, finance; Edward Swanson, computer engineering

Laporte: Birdie Alia, medical laboratory science; Annika Takkunen, nursing; Gabrielle Takkunen, nursing

Walker: Amelia Emery, geology; Matthew Koring, mechanical engineering.

