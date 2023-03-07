Student News staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Mar 7, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BSU fall semester dean’s listBemidji State University has announced the names of local fall semester honors students.President’s List students have earned 4.0 GPAs.Bena: Dylan ClevelandCass Lake: Cara DonnellFederal Dam: Logan MonroeHackensack: Sophia Larsen, Baylor ShortPine River: Ryan EricksonWalker: Willow Damar, Amanda SteinDean’s List students have earned between 3.5-3.99 GPAs on a 4.0 scale.Cass Lake: Rebecca Colgan, Emma Huberty, Jordan Hunsberger, April LarsonLongville: Parker KlinePillager: Jordan Hines, Lane Jensen, Brendon Warren.Pine River: Caleb TravisRemer: Nicholas WolterWalker: Paige Hildebrandt, Kira LoopMN North College dean’s listMinnesota North College in Hibbing has announced its fall semester Dean’s List for student swith a GPA of 3.25 or above.Cass Lake: Miliani Clarin-MecenalaRemer: Wayne Brown, Caroline Francis, Kayaleigh HornSwatara: Jax NearyWalker: Alexa KennedyUW-LaCrosse graduationColin Kleffman of Pillager graduated in Decemberfrom the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse with a BS degree, exercise and sport science major.Local students in BSU operaLocal students participated in Bemidji State University Opera Theater’s latest production, “The 1950s in Three Short Operas,” Feb. 24-26 on the BSU’s Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex.Participating were Levi Capesius of Bena as Ben in “The Telephone” by Gian Carlo Menotti; and Hailee Colgrove of Pillager as Announcer in “Gallantry” by Douglas Moore. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Student News Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Education University Theatre Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ‘having daily couples’ therapy via Zoom’ Nathan 'Nate' Bixby Robert 'Bob' Edie Letter to the editor: Dale and Harriet Jones Walker Library Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Latest e-Edition March 1, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
