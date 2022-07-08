Students earn BSU degrees

The following local students earned degree from Bemidji State University during the 2021-22 school year: Bena: Mariah O’Brien, bachelor of arts, psychology.

Cass Lake: Candace Fisher, master’s degree, special ed; Xavier Fournier, associate’s degree, liberal education;  

Ashley Hayen, associate’s degree, liberal education; Candace Jacobs, bachelor of science degree, criminal justice; Christopher Smith, bachelor of science degree, project management; Christian Taylor-Johnson, bachelor of science degree, indigenous sustainability studies; Wyatt Walton, bachelor of science degree, biology; April Westlund, bachelor of fine arts degree, creative and professional writing.

Pine River: Courtney Benson, bachelor of science degree, elementary teacher education

Remer: Angela Hare, bachelor of science degree, psychology; Taylor Tschida, bachelor of science degree, elementary teacher education.

Walker: Tristan Cofer, bachelor of science degree, history; Kristina Kelley, bachelor of science degree, criminal justice.

Northwest Tech grads

The following local students earned degrees, diplomas and certificates from Northwest Technical College, Bemidji.

Bena: Illeana Brown, diploma, practical nursing.

Hackensack: Amarah Dykema, associate of applied science degree, electrical construction and maintenance; Elizabeth Woodford, certificate in human resources

Longville: Payton Week, certificate in medical coding

Remer: Samuel Decko, diploma in electrical construction and maintenance.

Walker: Jacob Deling, diploma in electrical construction and maintenance.

SCSU spring graduates

The following area students were recently awarded degrees from St. Cloud State University:

Kim Saltros, Longville, bachelor of arts, communication studies, summa  cum laude.

Melissa Watson, Pillager, bachelor of science, social work, magna cum laude

SCSU spring dean’s list

The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Cloud State University with a  3.75 or higher GPA on a 4.0 scale:

Pillager: Dylan Christensen, School of Public Affairs, economics, BA; Kaleb Sunquist, College of Science and Engineering, pre-dentistry, BA.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments