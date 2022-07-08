The following local students earned degree from Bemidji State University during the 2021-22 school year: Bena: Mariah O’Brien, bachelor of arts, psychology.
Cass Lake: Candace Fisher, master’s degree, special ed; Xavier Fournier, associate’s degree, liberal education;
Ashley Hayen, associate’s degree, liberal education; Candace Jacobs, bachelor of science degree, criminal justice; Christopher Smith, bachelor of science degree, project management; Christian Taylor-Johnson, bachelor of science degree, indigenous sustainability studies; Wyatt Walton, bachelor of science degree, biology; April Westlund, bachelor of fine arts degree, creative and professional writing.
Pine River: Courtney Benson, bachelor of science degree, elementary teacher education
Remer: Angela Hare, bachelor of science degree, psychology; Taylor Tschida, bachelor of science degree, elementary teacher education.
Walker: Tristan Cofer, bachelor of science degree, history; Kristina Kelley, bachelor of science degree, criminal justice.
Northwest Tech grads
The following local students earned degrees, diplomas and certificates from Northwest Technical College, Bemidji.
Bena: Illeana Brown, diploma, practical nursing.
Hackensack: Amarah Dykema, associate of applied science degree, electrical construction and maintenance; Elizabeth Woodford, certificate in human resources
Longville: Payton Week, certificate in medical coding
Remer: Samuel Decko, diploma in electrical construction and maintenance.
Walker: Jacob Deling, diploma in electrical construction and maintenance.
SCSU spring graduates
The following area students were recently awarded degrees from St. Cloud State University:
Kim Saltros, Longville, bachelor of arts, communication studies, summa cum laude.
Melissa Watson, Pillager, bachelor of science, social work, magna cum laude
SCSU spring dean’s list
The following area students were named to the spring semester dean’s list at St. Cloud State University with a 3.75 or higher GPA on a 4.0 scale:
Pillager: Dylan Christensen, School of Public Affairs, economics, BA; Kaleb Sunquist, College of Science and Engineering, pre-dentistry, BA.
