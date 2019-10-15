BSU Alumni and Foundation award scholarships

The following local students have received a scholarship from the Bemidji State University Alumni and Foundation:

Boy River: Kim Shelton, President’s Student Commission Scholarship.

Cass Lake: Shayla Beaulieu, Spry Environmental Science Scholarship; Zoey Detmers, Al Clark Scholarship; Sydney South, Anita Carlson Memorial Scholarship.

Onigum: Alicia Bowstring, Richard W. Tanner Memorial Scholarship.

Remer: Courtney Dickinson, Don Zuehlke Scholarship

Walker: Kira Loop, Annie M. Czarnecki Scholarship; Bryan Sea, Robert Kramer Scholarship; Lexie Tabbert, Paul Bunyan Telephone Cooperative Scholarship; Alaina Taylor, Mildred A. (Kortuem) Gjertson Scholarship.

