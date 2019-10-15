BSU Alumni and Foundation award scholarships
The following local students have received a scholarship from the Bemidji State University Alumni and Foundation:
Boy River: Kim Shelton, President’s Student Commission Scholarship.
Cass Lake: Shayla Beaulieu, Spry Environmental Science Scholarship; Zoey Detmers, Al Clark Scholarship; Sydney South, Anita Carlson Memorial Scholarship.
Onigum: Alicia Bowstring, Richard W. Tanner Memorial Scholarship.
Remer: Courtney Dickinson, Don Zuehlke Scholarship
Walker: Kira Loop, Annie M. Czarnecki Scholarship; Bryan Sea, Robert Kramer Scholarship; Lexie Tabbert, Paul Bunyan Telephone Cooperative Scholarship; Alaina Taylor, Mildred A. (Kortuem) Gjertson Scholarship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.