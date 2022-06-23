Lehigh U spring dean’s list
Rebecca Lloyd of Laporte was named to the spring 2022 semester Dean’s List at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Penn., with a GPA of 3.6 or higher.
NDSU spring dean’s list
North Dakota State University, Fargo, N.D., has named the following area students to its spring 2022 dean’s list with a 3.5 or higher GPA:
Backus: Anna Felthouse, finance major.
Hackensack: Shelby Bray, animal science; Taylor Nordin, natural resources management; and Edward Swanson, computer engineering.
Laporte: Birdie Alia, medical laboratory science; Hayley Hackbarth, political science; Molly Massar, psychology; and Annika Takkunen, nursing.
Walker: Amelia Swanson, geology.
MSU-Moorhead dean’s list
Minnesota State University Moorhead has announced its spring semester dean’s list for students who have maintained a 3.25 or higher GPA:
Erin Tooker, Akeley, elementary inclusive education major
Francesca Stewart, Walker, health and medical sciences, pre-medicine major.
Central Lakes spring honors
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, annunces its 2022 spring semester honors list. President’s List: 3.75-4.0 GPA. Dean’s List 3.25-3.74 GPA.
Backus: President’s List — Hannah Barchus, Claire Dahl, Alexander Newman, Ryan Tuchtenhagen, Anastasia Williams. Dean’s List: Katherine Gravelle, Faith Hamsom.
Hackensack: President’s List — Rian Struss; and Dean’s List — Corbin Knapp.
Jenkins: President’s List — Ainsley Erickson; and Dean’s list, Camille Haman.
Longville: President’s List — Samantha Shephard
Outing: Dean’s List — Megan Muller.
Pine River: President’s List — Tyler DeGrote, Emily Hanneken, Emily Holtti, Finnegan O’Dell, Nicole Smith, Irvin Tulenchik. Dean’s List — Kylie Bisted, Jackson Brennan, Wynn Cornelius, Tabitha Kibwaa, Brittany McHale, Brionna Mykkanen, Hunter Norman, Jacob Schnoor, Anna Sechser, Ramsey Tulenchik.
Remer: President’s List — Alynza Welk; Dean’s List — Tatum Peterson.
Swatara: President’s List — Paul Schafbuch; Dean’s List — Elijah Schafbuch.
UW-Madison honors list
The following local students weere named to the spring semester hoors lists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison:
Josie Kiehn, Backus, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List
Connor Link, Longville, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List
Itasca CC dean’s list
Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids, announces the spring semester 2022 dean’s list.Alexa Kennedy of Walker was named to the Dean’s List with High Honors (GPA 3.5-3.99)
UW-Eau Claire honors
Rachel Pitt of Walker was named to the spring semester dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
NDSU awards degrees
Hogan Johnson of Akeley, was awarded bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering (BSEE) from North Dakota State University, Fargo.
MnState CTC graduates
Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena, announces the following area students are among 590 2022 spring semester graduates:
Backus: Kathryne Hudson, massage therapy, diploma
Pillager: Jamie VanVickle, associate degree, nursing; and Braeden Wangsness, electrical technology; electrician-diploma.
