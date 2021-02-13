UMN-Crookston dean’s list

Levi Nagel of  Pillager, was named to the fall  semester dean’s list at the Univeristy of Minnesota-Crookston with a GPA of 3.66 or higher. Nagel is majoring in finance.

Northwest Tech dean’s list

The following area students earned Dean’s List honors from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a mimimum of a 3.5 GPA.

Cass Lake: Marcus Fowler, residential plumbing/HVAC

Hackensack: Lars Espeland, electrical construction; Jennifer Rudquist, medical coding

Walker: Jacob Deling, electrical construction

Union Church scholarship

Union Church, UCC, of Hackensack, has awarded a 2020 Memorial Scholarship to the following students.

Gabe Lohr attends the University of Minnesota as a biology major with a medical degree option. He is completing his freshman year.

Rachel Pitt attends the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire as a business major. She is a freshman and recently was named to the dean’s list.

Bethel University dean’s list

Bethel University in St. Paul recently announced the fall 2020 dean’s list. The dean’s list honors students with a 3.6 GPA or above.

Pillager: Samantha Thomas, senior

Remer: Meg Myers, senior

Walker: Hannah Anderson, senior.

