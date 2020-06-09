Tschida honored by St. Mary’s
Jacob Tschida, son of Joseph and Tracy Tschida of Pine River and a student at St. Mary’s University, Winona, was recently honored for his academic achievements. Jacob received the Saint Thomas Aquinas Award for Excellence (Philosophy).
UW-Superior dean’s list
Nicholas Ackerman of Pine River was named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior dean’s list for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
UM-Crookston dean’s list
Holie Peterson of Boy River was named to the spring semester 2020 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Crookskton. Peterson is pursuing a bachelor of science degree in natural resources.
Northland College graduate
Annemarie Davies of Backus graduated June 2 from Northland College, Ashland, Wis., with a bachelor’s degree in natural resources-forestry. Northland College is a private, liberal arts college with a progressive focus on the environment and sustainability.
UM-Duluth spring dean’s list
Jensen Rice of Walker was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Swenson College of Science and Engineering, with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
