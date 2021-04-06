BSU dean’s list honors
Bemidji State University announces that the following area students have been placed on the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.
Hackensack: Becca Nelson, Baylor Short.
Pine River: Caleb Travis
Remer: Kayci Zorman
Walker: Tristan Cofer, Kira Loop, Autumn Stein, Ty Swenson and Karen Zierden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.