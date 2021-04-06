BSU dean’s list honors

Bemidji State University announces that the following area students have been placed on the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.5 GPA.

Hackensack: Becca Nelson, Baylor Short.

Pine River: Caleb Travis

Remer: Kayci Zorman

Walker: Tristan Cofer, Kira Loop, Autumn Stein, Ty Swenson and Karen Zierden.

