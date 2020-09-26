Local BSU graduates

The following students earned degrees from Bemidji State University at the concnlusion of the spring 2020 semester:

Backus: Jesse Pangerl, BFA, magna cum laude

Cass Lake: Sadie Cooper, BS; Cathy Howard, BA; Katria Hurtig, BS; Kenneth Moen, BS; Sydney South, BS.

Longville: Melissa Greene, MA, special ed

Pine River: Raya Newbold, MA

Remer: Cortney Dickenson, BS

Walker: Codee Brace, BS, magna cum laude; Alexis Holt, BS, magna cum laude; Emma Hudziak, BS; Nathan Kelley, bachelor of applied science; Kimberly Nistler, BS; Bryan Sea, BS, magna cum laude; Lexie Tabbert, BS, summa cum laude.

Northwest Tech scholarships

The following area students were awarded scholarships from the Northwest Technical College Foundation, NTC, Bemidji:

Illeana Brown, Bena, freshman, health science broad field, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship.

Angelo Smith, Cass Lake, freshman, plumbing and HVAC, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship.

Samuel Decko, Remer, freshman, electrical construction, George W. Neilson Foundation Scholarship.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments