Bob Jones Univ. Dean’s List

Andrew Nelson, a freshman communications major from Cass Lake was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.

UW-Eau Claire fall dean’s list

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire announces the following area students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List:

Micah Link, Longville, College of Arts and Sciences.

Edgar Ficke-Anderson, Walker, College of Arts and Sciences

Rachel Pitt, Walker,  College of Business

