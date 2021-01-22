Bob Jones Univ. Dean’s List
Andrew Nelson, a freshman communications major from Cass Lake was named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C.
UW-Eau Claire fall dean’s list
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire announces the following area students were named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List:
Micah Link, Longville, College of Arts and Sciences.
Edgar Ficke-Anderson, Walker, College of Arts and Sciences
Rachel Pitt, Walker, College of Business
