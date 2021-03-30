BSU President’s List honors

The following local students earned President’s List honors at Bemidji State University at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Backus: Megan Saley

Cass Lake: Colin Eagle, Corrina  Kingbird,  Jon Schneider

Federal Dam: Logan Monroe

Jenkins: Maddison Barnett

Pine River: Anna Wetrosky

Remer: Taylor Tschida

Walker: Edward Harapat, Alaina Taylor

