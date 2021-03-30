BSU President’s List honors
The following local students earned President’s List honors at Bemidji State University at the conclusion of the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA.
Backus: Megan Saley
Cass Lake: Colin Eagle, Corrina Kingbird, Jon Schneider
Federal Dam: Logan Monroe
Jenkins: Maddison Barnett
Pine River: Anna Wetrosky
Remer: Taylor Tschida
Walker: Edward Harapat, Alaina Taylor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.