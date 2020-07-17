UM-Duluth spring dean’s list
The Universty of Minnesota-Duluth has named the following area students to the spring dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher:
Cass Lake: Julianna M. Fernandez, senior, biology
Hackensack: Emma Young, senior, civil engineering
Pine River: Brianna Blanchard, senior, teaching comm. arts/literature; Deja Caswell-Moriarty, sophomore, pre-business; Jonah Lawrence, junior, graphic design
Remer: Jacklyn Robinson, freshman, biology; Eryn Slagle, senior, psychology; Annalise Troyna, junior, environmental outdoor education
Walker: Jensen Rice, sophomore, pre-civil engineering; Sarah Scott, senior, interdisciplinary study; Jolee Stewart, senior, mechanical engineering; Caleb Strandlie, senior, civil engineering; Jacob Wolfe, senior, chemical engineering
Concordia-Moorhead honors
The following area students have been named to the dean’s honor list at Concordia College, Moorhead, with a 3.7 or higher GPA:
Laporte: Jackson Booth, Rebecca Clyde, Rebecca Twait.
UW-Eau Claire Dean’s List
The following area students have been named to the dean’s honor list at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Walker: Edgar Ficke-Anderson, Arts and Sciences
Longville: Micah Link, Arts and Sciences.
Hackensack: Shelby Short, Arts and Sciences.
Local grad from St. Mary’s U
Jacob Tschida, son of Joseph and Tracy Tschida of Pine River, received his bachelor of arts degree from Saint Mary’s University in Winona, Minn.
MSU-Mankato dean’s list
Minnesota State University Mankato annouonced that the following local students were named to the spring semester dean’s honor list with a 3.5-3.99 GPA:
James Schwartz, Backus, and Joshua Schuck, Pine River.
UW-River Falls graduation
Michael Russell of Backus, graduated in May from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
SCSU spring dean’s list
St. Cloud State University announced that the following students were named to the spring semester dean’s list with a GPA of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale.
Backus: Joseph Merritt, College of Science and Engineering, computer science.
M State CTC spring graduates
Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena, announces the following area students graduated after the spring semester:
Backus: Anna Downie, masssage therapy
Cass Lake: Darren Springer, electrical line worker technology
Hackensack: Abram Regier, electrical technology
Pine River: Keara Sawyer, cosmetology; Aaron Schrupp, electrical line worker technology; Zackery Tulenchik, electrical technology.
Walker: Cole Nelson, electrical line worker technology; Laurel Wright, nursing.
NW Tech spring dean’s list
Northwest Technical College in Bemidji reports the following local students earned Dean’s List honors at the end of the spring 2020 semester with a 3.5 or higher GPA.
Walker: Devin Hopen, electrical construction; Vanessa Phillips, dental assisting.
BSU announces spring President’s, Dean’s list honors
Bemidji State University has announced the following local students earned President’s List honors (4.0 GPA) and Dean’s List honors (3.5-3.99 GPA) during the spring 2020 semester.
President’s List: Backus — Jesse Pangerl; Cass Lake — Erica Byers, Mitchell Hayden, Jaden Hunsberger, Michelle Marion; Hackensack — Becca Nelson; Walker — Edward Harapat, Alaina Taylor.
Dean’s List: Backus — Justin Leach; Cass Lake — Sadie Cooper, Colin Eagle, Jennalee Fairbanks, Candace Jacobs; Pine River — Brittany McHale; Remer — Kayci Zorman; Walker — Codee Brace, Breanna Holt, Kristina Kelley, Hannah Kimball, Nathan Munson, Autumn Stein.
