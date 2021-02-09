Ridgewater College honors

Heidi Johnson of Longville was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Ridgewater Community College with a 3.5 GPA or higher. With more than 100 educational programs and campuses in Willmar and Hutchinson, Ridgewater is part of the Minnesota Community College system.

ND College of Science honors

Trevor Johnson of Longville was named to the North Dakota State  College of Science fall semester president’s honors list with a 3.5 GPA or higher. The North Dakota State College of Science main campus is at Wahpeton, N.D.

Northwest Tech dean’s list

The following area students earned Dean’s List honors from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a mimimum of a 3.5 GPA.

Cass Lake: Marcus Fowler, residential plumbing/HVAC

Hackensack: Lars Espeland, electrical construction; Jennifer Rudquist, medical coding

Walker: Jacob Deling, electrical construction

SCSU fall semester dean’s list

St. Cloud State University has announced that the following area students were named to the fall semester dean’s list with a 3.75 or higher GPA on a 4.0 scale.

Cass Lake: Mitchell Hayden, College of Science and Engineering, software engineering

Remer: George Davidson, College of Science and Engineering, mathematics teaching

