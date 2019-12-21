NSLS inductees at BSU
Two local students who attend Bemidji State University have been inducted into the National Society of Leadership and Success. Students are selected based on academic standing and leadership potential. NSLS is the largest honor society in the US.
Local inductees are Victoria Murphy, Cass Lake, senior, marketing communication; and Kayci Zorman, Remer, junior, elementary education.
Student presents at conference
Bemidji State University student Jacob Haley of Pine River was one of several BSU presenters at Florida International University’s McNair Research Conference.
Haley is a junior majoring in aquatic biology. His presentation was on analyzing sediments and surface waters in northern Minnesota lakes for microplastic concentrations.
