CLC announces honors lists
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, announces the 2019 fall semester honors lists. President’s List students earned a GPA of 3.75-4.0; Dean’s List students earned a GPA of 3.25-3.74.
Backus: Faith Hanson, Dean’s List; Madison Schweikert, Dean’s List; Carina Tilbury, President’s List; Taylor Vredenburg, President’s List.
Hackensack: Katherine Swanson, President’s List.
Longville: Toni Springsteele, President’s List.
Pine River: Louis Bueckers, President’s List; Michael Cincoski, President’s List; Kendra Geatz, Dean’s List; Ethan Hunt, Dean’s List; Corey Israelson, President’s List; Ewan Newbold, Dean’s List; Mariah Oaks, President’s List; Benjamin Sabas, President’s List; Hailee Swenson, Dean’s List; Neli Votz, Dean’s List; John Welte, President’s List.
Swatara: Paul Schafbuch, President’s List.
Walker: Elijah Spitzack, Dean’s List; Francesca Stewart, President’s List.
Students on MSU dean’s list
The following students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead fall dean’s list with a 3.25 or higher GPA:
Avery Cunningham, Pine River-Backus HS; Andrew Larsen, WHA HS; Madisson Larson, Laporte HS; Sara McGregor, WHA HS; and Madison Trowbridge, Pine River-Backus HS.
MnState CTC fall honors
Minnesota State Community and Technical College has named the following local students to its president’s list with 4.0 GPAs and dean’s list with 3.50-3.99 GPAs:
Backus: Anna Downie, President’s List; Kayla Griffith, Dean’s List
Cass Lake: Mario Reyes, Dean’s List
Hackensack: Abram Regier, President’s List
Pine River: Kathy Blanchard, Crystal Hutchins and Audrey Tulenchik, Dean’s List; and Keara Sawyer and Aaron Schrupp, President’s List.
Walker: Colton Jacob and Tiger Johnson, Dean’s List.
UW-Eau Claire fall dean’s list
Micah Link of Longville, was named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Link’s field of study is arts and sciences.
Northland College dean’s list
Bailey Wynn of Backus has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Northland College, Ashland, Wis., where she is a sophomore.
Itasca CC fall dean’s list
Sara Artley of Walker, has been named to the fall semester 2019 dean’s list at Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids. Artley earned high honors with a 3.5-3.99 GPA.
UW-Stout fall dean’s list
Maizee Freeman of Walker has been named to the fall semester 2019 dean’s list (3.5 GPA or above) at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, Menomonie, Wis. Freeman is a senior majoring in hotel, restaurant and tourism management.
