Student News staff reports

UND spring graduates
The University of North Dakota, Grand Forks, annuonces the following area students graduated at May 14 spring 2022 commencement ceremonies.

Blake Apanian, Cass Lake, mechanical engineering
Nathan Moe, Longville, forensic science, molecular and integrative biology

UM-TC dean's list
The University of Minnesota, Twin Cities campus, has announced the following local students were named to the spring semester Dean's List with a 3.66 or higher GPA:

Pillager: Shaylyn Johnson, senior, college of education/human development; Hailey Turner-Hubbard, junior, college of biological sciences
Pine River: Hanna Milham, junior, college of biological sciences
Walker: Elise Rice, sophomore, college of liberal arts

UW-Eau Claire graduates
The University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, announces the following area students were awarded degrees in May:

Hackensack: Shelby Short, bachelor of science, geology.
Longville: Micah Link, bachelor of science, biology.
Walker: Edgar Ficke-Anderson, bachelor of science, biology.
