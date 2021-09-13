BSU awards degrees
The following area students graduated from Bemidji State University during the 2020-21 school year:
Backus: Abigail Rister, AA, liberal education; Megan Saley, BS, environmental studies
Cass Lake: Alexa Brunelle, BS, nursing; Colin Eagle, BS, indigenous sustainabilitiy studies; Nicole Fairbanks, BS, social work; Ciara Fineday, BS, biology, BS, medical laboratory science; Robert Jaspers, BS, business administration; Michelle Marion, BS business administration; Joseph Schmidt, BS, elementary education; Jon Schneider, BS, design; Austin Schaffer, BS, business administration.
Federal Dam: Kim Dickson, BA, indigenous studies.
Hackensack: Becca Nelson, BS, design.
Pine River: Courtni Peterson, BS, psychology.
Remer: Carissa Decko, BS, nursing; Kayci Zorman, BS, elementary education
Walker: Amy Haas, BS, individualized studies; Hannah Kimball, BS social work; Brittni McWaters, BS, social work; Eliju Ringle, BS, business administration; Alina Taylor, BA biology, BS, aquatic biology; Kevin Voeller, MA, education; Karen Zierden, BS, criminal justice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.