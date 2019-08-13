SD School of Mines graduate
Guy Clay of Laporte graduated May 4 from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City, S.D., with a degree in chemical engineering (cum laude). The School of Mines is a science and engineering research university offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
NDSCS spring grads
North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D., recently awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates to the following spring graduates:
Milena Cain, Akeley, diploma, automotive technology.
Lynnette Craven, Walker, associate in applied sciences degree, health information.
Payne graduates from Bethel
Grace Payne of Longville graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, following the spring 2019 semester. Payne earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She is the daughter of William and Merilee Payne.
NTC spring dean’s list
Northwest Technical College, Bemidji, announces that the following local students earned spring semester dean’s list honors.
Walker: Shelby Emery, Winter Fasking and Megan Strandlie
Bemidji State spring honors
The following area students have earned spring semester President’s List or Dean’s List honors at Bemidji State University:
President’s List (4.0 GPA)
Cass Lake: Michaela Osborn, Jon Schneider and Sydney South
Hackensack: Becca Nelson
Walker: Hannah Kimball, Bryan Sea and Lexie Tabberg
Dean’s List (3.5-3.99 GPA)
Backus: Jacob Harper, Jesse Pangerl, Hank Steffen
Cass Lake: Erica Byers, Jaden Hunsberger
Pine River: Jacob Haley
Remer: Kayci Zorman
Walker: Codi Gnoinsky, Alexis Holt, Nathan Kelley
U of M-TC campus dean’s list
Joshua W. Sweeney of Backus, a senior at the College of Liberal Arts, University of Minnesota, was named to the spring semester dean’s list with a 3.66 GPA or higher.
M State Mankato honor lists
Minnesota State University, Mankato, announces its high honor (4.0 GPA) and honor (3.5-3.99 GPA) lists for the past spring semester.
Backus: Alexandria Murnare, honor list
Cass Lake: Nicholas Erickson, honor list
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.