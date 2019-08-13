SD School of Mines graduate

Guy Clay of Laporte graduated May 4 from the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, Rapid City, S.D., with a degree in chemical engineering (cum laude). The School of Mines is a science and engineering research university offering bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

NDSCS spring grads

North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D., recently awarded degrees, diplomas and certificates to the following spring graduates:

Milena Cain, Akeley, diploma, automotive technology.

Lynnette Craven, Walker, associate in applied sciences degree, health information.

Payne graduates from Bethel

Grace Payne of Longville graduated from Bethel University, St. Paul, following the spring 2019 semester. Payne earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing. She is the daughter of William and Merilee Payne.

NTC spring dean’s list

Northwest Technical College, Bemidji, announces  that the following local students earned spring semester dean’s list honors.

Walker: Shelby Emery, Winter Fasking and Megan Strandlie

Bemidji State spring honors

The following area students have earned spring semester President’s List or Dean’s List honors at Bemidji State University:

President’s List (4.0 GPA)

Cass Lake: Michaela Osborn, Jon Schneider and Sydney South

Hackensack: Becca Nelson

Walker: Hannah Kimball, Bryan Sea and Lexie Tabberg

Dean’s List (3.5-3.99 GPA)

Backus: Jacob Harper, Jesse Pangerl, Hank Steffen

Cass Lake: Erica Byers, Jaden Hunsberger

Pine River: Jacob Haley

Remer: Kayci Zorman

Walker: Codi Gnoinsky, Alexis Holt, Nathan Kelley

U of M-TC campus dean’s list

Joshua W. Sweeney of Backus, a senior at the College of Liberal Arts, University of Minnesota, was named to the spring semester dean’s list with a 3.66 GPA or higher.

M State Mankato honor lists

Minnesota State University, Mankato, announces its high honor (4.0 GPA) and honor (3.5-3.99 GPA) lists for the past spring semester.

Backus: Alexandria Murnare, honor list

Cass Lake: Nicholas Erickson, honor list

