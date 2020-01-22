UW-Superior fall dean’s list
Nicholas Ackerman of Pine River was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Gustavus Adolphus dean’s list
Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, has released its fall semester dean’s list of students who have earned a 3.7 GPA or above. The list includes Kristina Harder of Longville.
MnState CTC fall graduates
Minnesota State Community and Technical College announces the following fall 2019 area graduates:
Pine River: Kathy Blanchard, administrative office assistant (human resources) and administrative office assistant (legal); Audrey Tulenchik, paralegal.
