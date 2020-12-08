Local student participates in cross-country at BSU

Carissa Decko of Remer, a senior majoring in nursing at Bemidji State University, is a member of the cross-country team, led by sixth season head coach Kevin Kean. Decko is competing for BSU in NCAA Division II cross country during the 2020-21 season.

