MSU-Mankato spring grads

Minnesota State University-Mankato celebrated its 2021 spring commencement May 8.  The following local students were among more than 1870 undergraduates:

Backus: James Rutherford, BS, Aviation, Cum Laude; James Schwartz, BS, Marketing.

M-State CTC spring grads

The following area students are among the 700 spring semester graduates of Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses at Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena:

Backus: Anthony Brunhuber, HVAC and Refrigeration — Diploma

Longville: Tanner Rivard, Electrical Line Worker — Diploma.

Pine River: Logan Kangas, Electrical Technology; Electrician — Diploma

Walker: Colton Jacob, Construction Management — AAS degree. Jonathan Schultz, Electrical Line Worker — Diploma.

Local student on Pres. List

Katie Nelson, a freshman nursing major from Cass Lake, was among the 665 students at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C., named to the spring 2021 President’s List.

