Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., has recognized the following local students who were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester with a 3.0-3.74 GPA: Andrew Nelson, sophomore communications major, Cass Lake; and Katie Nelson, sophomore nursing major, Cass Lake.
St. Scholastica dean’s list
Emma Mischke, Laporte, was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at the College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, with a 3.75 GPA or higher. She is a sophomore majoring in social work.
UW-Stout fall dean’s list
The University of Wisconsin-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, announces that Beth Flier of Pine River was named to the fall dean’s list with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. She is a senior majoring in career tech ed and training.
SNHU fall 2021 dean’s list
Amber Martin of Longville has been named to the Southern New Hampshire University’s fall 2021 dean’s list with a 3.7 GPA or above.
CLC fall honors lists
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its fall honors list. The President’s List includes students who earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA; the Dean’s List includes students with a 3.25-3.74 GPA.
Backus: President’s List — Brianne Cumberland, Katie McCorison and Ryan Tuchtenhagen
Hackensack: Dean’s List — Joshua Petersen and Trevor Radke
Jenkins: President’s List — Rebecca Olson.
Outing: President’s List — Frank Dircks.
Pillager: President’s List — Kaycey Anderson, Kassie Gardner, Alijah Peterson and Logan Stearns. Dean’s List — Jaydon Friedel, Alec Jensen and Keelie Shafer
Pine River: President’s List — Tyler DeGrote, Christopher Haman, Maxx Laxen and Nicole Smith. Dean’s List — Felicia Campbell, Wynn Cornelius, and Brittany McHale.
MnState CTC fall graduates
Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena, announces its fall 2021 graduates: Pillager: Jill Quick, cosmetology; and Sara Ryappy, cosmetology.
UM-Crookston fall graduate
Tyler Wilcox of Pillager graduated this fall from the University of Minnesota-Crookston with a bachelor of science degree in natural resources.
UW-Eau Claire honors
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire annnounces the following local students were named to the fall 2021 dean’s list honors:
Shelby Short, College of Arts and Sciences, Hackensack.
