Photo submitted

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig students (from left) Darnell Drumbeater, Aavery Brown and Mark Wakanabo are trying out the new Chromebooks they recently received. The Chromebooks were purchased with Go Fund Me money raised with former Sen. Al Franken’s help last spring.

