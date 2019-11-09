Miskwa Muckwa (Waylon Lopez-Ogema) is pictured with his finished project.
Photo submitted

Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig  students in the Niigaane upper classroom completed constructing their wild rice knockers last week. After carving the sticks out of cedar and sanding them, they rubbed warm beeswax on them and buffed them. Miskwa Muckwa (Waylon Lopez-Ogema) is pictured with his finished project.

