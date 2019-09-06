Pictured is the first-grade class with their new backpacks
Photo submitted

Every student at Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig  School received a backpack with at least two books that were extras from the donations sent by fans of former Sen. Al Franken.  The project brought in more than 4,500 new books and $82,000 for the new high school’s library. Pictured is the first-grade class with their new backpacks.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments