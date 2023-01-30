by Ann McLarty
What a beautiful January this has been! The temperature has rarely dropped below zero in the daytime. There is plenty of snow for snowmobiling, and it also provides me with plenty of exercise as I shovel twice a day at times.
It has gotten cooler, but with the colder days there is more sunshine! It seems to me there are fewer fish houses on the lake this year but some people have said they have seen many. I have not been ice fishing in three years and I do miss it. My biggest fish house perished in a fire several years ago. The roof collapsed long ago on my spearing house, and the only fish house I have left is a portable.
This is the same portable that son Todd kept in his apartment in Bemidji when he attended his last couple of years at BSU. Whenever he had some free time he would take it out on Lake Bemidji and relax for a little while.
I know some of our Lions have been out fishing, skiing and snowmobiling, and Lion Carl Berg, along with wife Judy, recently snowmobiled about 140 miles in one day!
Several of us recently attended the movie “A Man Called Otto.” It was the story of an older man whose wife had recently passed away. He had decided he did not want to go on without her and made the decision to end his life. It was both sad and humorous as he failed several times in his attempts. However, in the end he found purpose to his life when he found that he could still give to others in many ways.
The motto of the Lions is “We Serve,” and I like to think that we are doing just that. A couple of my favorite ways that we serve are the scholarships that we award to our outstanding high school students and the Trishaw rides that we provide for elderly and disabled. I know I have mentioned both of these many times, but I believe in them.
I like to think that in addition to our other projects we are doing something for young as well as old. Lion Simon Whitehead has applied for a grant to help with the costs of operating the Trishaw. We have ongoing expenses such as insurance and upkeep. Donations to this are welcomed, yet we never charge anyone for a ride and we never will.
Some of our neighboring Lions Clubs are so impressed with Cycling Without Age that they are considering purchasing a Trishaw as well. Last year we invested in a covered trailer, and that has enabled us to provide Trishaw rides to folks in Pine River and other surrounding towns. Our Trishaw has appeared in several parades as well.
The Lions continue to meet the second Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. at Bayside on Main Street with the big pelican. Feel free to join us and enjoy the hospitality of the folks at Bayside. We especially extend invitations to former or charter members who are in the area as well as club members visiting from other places.
We Serve!
