The last four weeks have been busy for the Walker-Hackemsack-Akeley Speech Team.
Quarantine restrictions left only two speakers able to compete at the final invitational tournament hosted by Grand Rapids. However, a week-long spring break following the tournament allowed all team members to quarantine before the subsection tournament.
Eight speakers competed in the Subsection 29A Tournament April 8. All speakers advanced and competed the following Tuesday in the Section 8A Tournament.
At sections, the top three speakers in each category advance to state. WHA advanced six speakers to final rounds, and three speakers earned the top three spots and advanced to state.
Etta Reed and Elijah Cox both competed in prose and advanced to the section tournament. Natalie Resch-Seely and Ada Muller competed in Discussion and advanced to the final round. They placed sixth and fifth respectively. Leo Burns competed in the Humor and advanced to the final round, placing fifth overall.
The following speakers broke into the final round in their category and will be competing Saturday in the Minnesota State High School League Speech Tournament. Katelyn DeLost took first in Creative, Lily Pedersen was second in Humor and Logan Wales took first in Drama.
Matching the format of the season’s invitational tournaments, the State Tournament will be held virtually. Speakers in each category will compete in three preliminary rounds and the top speakers will advance to the final round to earn a state medal.
The WHA Speech Team is incredibly grateful for the support and generosity it has received during this difficult time. The following WHA alumni sponsored the team this year: Deb Farrell, Mike Worcester, Robyn Wheeler, Willow Damar, Kerrigan and Stine families, Naomi (Detmers) Pavlik, Bradley Foster, the Massar girls, Josh Plattner, Ed Oliver, Katelin DeLorenzo-Offerman, S. Johnson and R. Swedburg, and in memoriam, the Beckman family.
Finally, a donation was made in memory of Shelly Steward, a constant supporter whose three children competed in the WHA Speech Program. We thank you all for your generosity and continued support.
